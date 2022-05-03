Most of the Time – new single from Riverbend

Engelhardt Music Group has released a second single from their debut project with Riverbend, a traditional bluegrass quintet who takes its name from where the Mississippi River takes a sharp turn around St Louis, MO.

The band has dusted off Most of the Time, a little known number from Lee Emerson, a country singer and songwriter who had a number of releases in the 1950s. Emerson led a short and a troubled life, and worked during the ’60s as a manager for artists like Marty Robbins, Jimmy C. Newman and George Jones.

Riverbend consists of Aaron Muskopf on guitar, Andy Novara on mandolin, Blake Korte on reso-guitar, Kris Shewmake on banjo, and Will Miskall on bass. All five take a share in the vocals.

Aaron shared a few words about the song, and how it came to them.

“Most Of The Time is a song we got from Don Brown and the Ozark Mountain Trio. We really love doing Don Brown’s music, and honoring some of the great bluegrass musicians that came out of the Midwest, and try to bring new life to it for people enjoy. The lyrics really spoke to me on this song. I think we have all been in the situation where you couldn’t stop thinking about an old love, what they may be doing or what might have been.”

Have a listen to their cut of Most of the Time.

Most of the Time from Riverbend is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

It will also be included on the band’s EMG album, Wild Mountain Honey.