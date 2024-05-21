Morris Bluegrass Festival returns to Connecticut

Great news for bluegrass lovers in western Connecticut!

The Morris Bluegrass Festival, on hiatus this past three decades, is being brought back for 2024. It will be held on July 4 from 12:00-7:00 p.m. at South Farms, a working cattle farm where a large barn has been repurposed as a wedding and event venue.

In its previous iteration, the festival had been held in the Morris Town Center, but the reorganizers felt that South Farms was more suitable for its larger size which can accommodate more people, and being optimized for such use.

Among those organizers are the members of Wires and Wood, a bluegrass band based right there in Litchfield, CT, who have been integral to the relaunch of the festival. Two of the band’s co-founders, banjo player Matt Lauretano and guitarist Brian White, are Morris natives, and have long heard stories about the festival.

Matt explained how the idea to bring it back surfaced.

“South Farms has been a big proponent for live music in the region for many years, including opening one of the only outdoor venues in Connecticut during COVID. They provided a safe space for fans to see national touring acts when all of the indoor venues were closed.

Wires and Wood has partnered with South Farms for events over the years, and the Morris Bluegrass Festival was a natural progression from our large sold out shows. Owner Ben Paletsky had the old Morris Bluegrass Poster on his wall for years, so the idea was spawned from the poster, and the need to move our ongoing events outside to accommodate more people.”

For this first year back, performers will include Guy Wolff, String Theory, Wires and Wood, Poor Monroe, Serene Green, and The Morris Bluegrass All Stars, who include members who had played at the original festival back in the day.

Morris, CT is located roughly halfway between Boston and New York City, and close to New Haven and Hartford. Any New Englanders looking for something fun for the 4th of July should give the Morris Bluegrass Festival a look.

Tickets are available online.