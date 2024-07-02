More photos from the Grayson County Old-Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention

Highway sign at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

G. Nicholas Hancock spent the weekend in Elk Creek, VA to cover the 55th Grayson County Old-time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention, sponsored by the Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Brian Billings, of the Elk Creek VFD, said there were definitely more participants and spectators than last year when rains kept the school grounds soggy.

Here is a gallery of photos that shows what the majority of those participants and spectators enjoyed doing at the event.