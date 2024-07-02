More photos from the Grayson County Old-Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention

Highway sign at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

G. Nicholas Hancock spent the weekend in Elk Creek, VA to cover the 55th Grayson County Old-time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention, sponsored by the Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Brian Billings, of the Elk Creek VFD, said there were definitely more participants and spectators than last year when rains kept the school grounds soggy. 

Here is a gallery of photos that shows what the majority of those participants and spectators enjoyed doing at the event.

Campers jamming at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Dale Morris, MC, at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Grayson McGuire in the Folksong competition at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Ella Grim of Independence in clawhammer banjo competition at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Grayson McGuire and Robbie Herman on stage at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Logan Thompson at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Eddie Bond and friends jam at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Eddie Bond at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Registration table at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Steve Kilby at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Rosemary (Knitin' Lady) Searcy at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Travis Watts & High Voltage at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
William Boggs from Georgia at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Bands line up to participate at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Berkley Stewart at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Blane Young at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Sam Linkous at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
The Wild Cats at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Mark Sanderford at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Brett Morris at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Flatfood dancers at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jina Gillis-Rosencrans at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Aerial photo of the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Highway sign at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Harrol Blevins guitar at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Tom Mindte at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Tommy Nichols at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Tom Mindte's mandolin at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Steve Kilby at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wall family registering at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Steve Kilby at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Ed Norman at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Dale Mansfield at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wall family at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wes Clifton at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Ida Rose Bearman sings in Youth Folksong competition at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Travis Watts at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Ella Grim at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Carter Lester at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Dalton Edwards at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Elijah Smith, Travis Watts, Berkley Stewart, Ayden Young, Blane Young at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Ayden Young at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Alan Graham, MC, at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Blane Young at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Bobby Pillow at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Ben Kaiser at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Brian Grim of Independence at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Autrey Ivey at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jesse Maw at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Kevin Fore at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Chris Testerman at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Improvising shade at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Nancy Sluys at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Kullen Hollifield at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Connie Morris at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Rachel Martin at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Israel Wright at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Lydia Wall at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Meredith Wilkerson at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Molly Wilkerson at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Silas Wilkerson at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Samuel Spencer at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Margo MacSweeney at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Shawn Rippel at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Shawn Rippel at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Braydon Ramey at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Tucker Conner at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Elijah Smith at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Elijah Smith at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Hyland Hollifield backed by Steve Kilby at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Hyland Hollifield at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Luke Spencer at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Riverside Pickers at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Denim & Plaid at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Proud parents at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Pine Noodlers at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Israel Wright at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Nuni MacSweeney at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Isaac Martin at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Brandon Graybeal at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Corbin Wall at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Gavin Woodruff at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jack Hirshelwood at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Cabin Creek Boys at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
The Brothers Young from Roanoke at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Gene Anderson at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Aerial photo of the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Maggie Wilkerson at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Sarah Walls at the 2024 Grayson County Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock

