More photos from the final Wayne Henderson Festival

Posted on by Nicholas Hancock

Brad Paisley plays his Henderson guitar as Wayne Henderson looks on – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

Here is another gallery of Nick Hancock’s images from the 30th and final Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival and Guitar Competition at the Grayson Highlands State Park in southwest Virginia. They include some photos of the performance by Brad Paisley, who performed at this last event when Wayne told him it was the only way he could get a Henderson guitar.

For three decades Wayne has raised money for youth scholarships at his festival, and to date $502,950 have been awarded.

Well done, Wayne Henderson!

The final Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival and Guitar Competition - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
Redd Volkaert at Wayne Henderson's guitar shop - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jamming at the after party at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Henderson dulcimer made for Becky Ward - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Henderson dulcimer made for Becky Ward - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Long line at the T-shirt and cap tent at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Steve Kilby, Wayne Henderson, Presley Barker, Brandon Graybeal the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Bob DeSanto, competition coordinator, at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Herb Key at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wayne Henderson and grandaughter Matilda at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Guitar competition competitor at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Penny and Steve Kilby at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Spencer Strickland at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jack Hinshelwood at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Contestant #14 at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Contestant #14 at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Brandon Graybeal at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Guitar competition contestant at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Raffle guitar at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Martin D-45 headstock at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wayne Henderson and raffle guitar at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wayne Henderson and raffle guitar at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Presley Barker at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Presley Barker at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Luke Barker at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Presley Barker at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
L.T. Smooth at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
L.T. Smooth at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jamming at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Sign at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Leigh Gibson at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
The Gibson Brothers at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Cody Kilby with The Gibson Brothers at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Eric Gibson with The Gibson Brothers at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Colorful guitar case at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Plaque at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Young videographer at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wayne Henderson and scholarship recipients at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Eric Hardin at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Otto Konrad, MC, at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Eric Hardin at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Left-handed guitar competitor at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Steve Lewis and Brandon Graybeal at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Left-handed guitar competitor at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Scholarship recipients line up at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jayne Henderson and daughter Matilda at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Uwe Kruger with The Kruger Brothers at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Joel Landsberg with The Kruger Brothers at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Uwe Kruger with The Kruger Brothers at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jens Kruger with The Kruger Brothers at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Raffle guitar at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock (2).jpg
Awarding the five guitar competition finalists at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Awarding the five guitar competition finalists at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wayne Henderson and Eric Hardin, grand prize winner, at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
An estimated 3,000 spectators at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Drawing for the winning ticket in the guitar raffle at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Joseph Sobel won the guitar raffle at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wayne Henderson addresses the audience at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jimmy Edmonds with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Herb Key with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Randy Greer with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Randy Greer with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Josh Scott with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jimmy Edmonds with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wayne Henderson with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Brad Paisley with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Wayne Henderson with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Brad Paisley with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Brad Paisley with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Presley Barker and friends watching Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Audience watching Brad Paisley with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Dale Morris at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Steve Kilby playing a Reeves guitar at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition after party - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Brad Paisley with Wayne Henderson & Friends at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Harrol Blevens, Nikki Garent, and Cecil Gurganus at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition after party - photo © G Nicholas
JonPaul Sepulveda playing a Henderson guitar at the 30th Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival & Guitar Competition after party - photo © G Nicholas Hancock

