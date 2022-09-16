More photos from the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival

Béla Fleck at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 – photo © Bryce Lafoon

Here is another gallery of Bryce Lafoon’s photos from the very first Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Mill Spring, NC over Labor Day weekend 2022.

We will share more of his images next week.

  • Caleb Smith and Tim Surrett with Balsam Range at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Darren Nicholson and Buddy Melton with Balsam Range at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Balsam Range at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Darren Nicholson and Buddy Melton with Balsam Range at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Marc Pruett with Balsam Range at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Balsam Range at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Caleb Smith with Balsam Range at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Darren Nicholson and Buddy Melton with Balsam Range at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Buddy Melton with Balsam Range at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Marc Pruett with Balsam Range at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Chatham Rabbits at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Chatham Rabbits at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Béla Fleck with My Bluegrass Heart at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Béla Fleck with My Bluegrass Heart at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Justin Moses and Jacob Joliff with Béla Fleck and My Bluegrass Heart at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Fiddlers Four with My Bluegrass Heart at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Chatham Rabbits at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Béla Fleck with My Bluegrass Heart at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Béla Fleck with My Bluegrass Heart at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Jacob Joliff with Béla Fleck and My Bluegrass Heart at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Béla Fleck at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Béla Fleck with My Bluegrass Heart at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Béla Fleck at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Molly Tuttle at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Dom Lelsie with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Molly Tuttle at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Kyle Tuttle with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and Kyle Tuttle with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Kyle Tuttle with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon
  • Kyle Tuttle and Molly Tuttle at the debut Earl Scruggs Music Festival, September 2022 - photo © Bryce Lafoon

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today