More photos from the 2025 Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival

Dean Osborne at the Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival – photo © Roger Black

Here is another gallery of Roger Black’s photos from last weekend’s Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival in Hyden, KY.

Included are several photos of festival promoter Dean Osborne, a cousin to Sonny and Bobby Osborne, and Director of the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Hyden, who was inducted into the Southeast Kentucky Hall of Fame at the festival for his life’s work, along with a proclamation that read:

Dean Osborne, originating from Lexington, Kentucky, where he was born on March 23, 1963, and spent his formative years, maintains enduring family ties to Hyden, KY, a place he would eventually call home.

Launching his career in 1980, Dean Osborne has steadily established a significant and impactful presence within the Traditional and Bluegrass Music industries, becoming a truly influential figure.

In his capacity as both an accomplished artist and a talented bandleader, he, alongside the Eastbound Band, achieved recognition in 2001, receiving a nomination for the prestigious IBMA emerging artist of the year award, further solidifying his standing in the music community. Collaborating creatively with Richard Bennett, Dean has contributed to releases under the Rebel Records label, including their groundbreaking Live video project. He has also demonstrated his solo artistry through the creation of a memorable album, Kentucky Son, released under Pinecastle Records. The video release, The Dean Osborne Band – Live, features insightful liner notes penned by the respected Eddie Adcock, who describes Osborne as one of the best tenors of our time.

Beyond his achievements as a performer, Dean has proven himself to be a successful festival and tour promoter, orchestrating over 75 multi-day events throughout his career. His notable credits encompass esteemed festivals such as the Red Mule Festival, the J.D. Crowe Bluegrass Festival, and the long-running Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival in Hyden. Dean’s passion for music extends to his work as a radio and syndicated TV host, where he continues to promote and share his love for the genre. He has been a valued member of the WSGS radio station in Hazard for several years and additionally served as a co-host on the popular TV program, Our Mountains.

As an instructor and educator, Dean has built upon his multi-year teaching career by taking on the role of director for Hazard Community and Technical College’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music (KSBTM), a position he assumed in March of 2006.

We’ll have one more gallery of Roger’s photos tomorrow.