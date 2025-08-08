More photos from the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Laura Ridge

Open Highway at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival – photo © Laura Tate Photography

Here’s a second batch of photos, and videos, that Laura Ridge shot at last weekend’s Orange Army Bluegrass Festival in Olive Hill, KY.

She captured a number of Saturday’s highlights, including a festival goer named “Slim” who cut off his hair to donate $2,700 to the Army’s efforts on behalf of cancer patients, a live auction for promoter Sleepy Porter to chop off his goatee which raised another $5,000, and a beautiful guitar built and donated by MC Casey Berry which was sold at auction.All told, the auctions raised $21,000 for the Orange Army.

Laura also shot video of some of the performers on Saturday, including Shannon Slaughter…

…Billy Droze and Gary Nichols…

… and Brandon Rickman with his sons, Briar and Chet.

Casey Berry guitar raffled at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Casey Berry guitar raffled at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Casey Berry guitar raffled at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Casey Berry guitar raffled at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Shawnee Crisp's handmade quilts auctioned at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Shawnee Crisp's handmade quilts auctioned at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Shawnee Crisp's handmade quilts auctioned at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Shawnee Crisp's handmade quilts auctioned at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Junior Sisk at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Junior Sisk at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Heather Berry Mabe with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Junior Sisk at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Johnathan Dillon with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Heather Berry Mabe with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Junior Sisk at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tony Mabe with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Sleepy Porter shows off his chopped goatee at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Ronnie Crum with the Casey Berry guitar he won raffled at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Quilt auction at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Brandon Rickman & Sons at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Brandon Rickman & Sons at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Brandon Rickman & Sons at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Brandon Rickman & Sons at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Brandon Rickman & Sons at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Brandon Rickman & Sons at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Brandon Rickman & Sons at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Brandon Rickman & Sons at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Open Highway at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Open Highway at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Open Highway at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Open Highway at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Open Highway at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Open Highway at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Volunteer roll call at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tennessee Borderline at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tennessee Borderline at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tennessee Borderline at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tennessee Borderline at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lonesome Express at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lonesome Express at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lonesome Express at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lonesome Express at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lonesome Express at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Slim gets shorn for the cause at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Slim gets shorn for the cause at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Slim gets shorn for the cause at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Slim gets shorn for the cause at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Slim gets shorn for the cause at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Collecting hair at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Shannon Slaughter at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Shannon Slaughter at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Ronald Inscore with Shannon Slaughter at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Shannon Slaughter and Trevor Watson at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Shannon Slaughter at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Billy Droze at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mike Sumner and Gary Nichols with Billy Droze at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mike Sumner with Billy Droze at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Gary Nichols with Billy Droze at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography

Laura Ridge

I am a Mebanite (grew up in Mebane, NC) and graduated from Eastern Alamance High School in 2003. I am mother to Kendall and Caden. My biggest passion is to "capture life as it happens" through my photography. I have always loved music as well, growing up around bluegrass music and attending festivals and jams with my Daddy, Johnny Ridge, and my paw paw, Curry Ridge.

