More photos from the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival

Open Highway at the 2025 Orange Army Bluegrass Festival – photo © Laura Tate Photography

Here’s a second batch of photos, and videos, that Laura Ridge shot at last weekend’s Orange Army Bluegrass Festival in Olive Hill, KY.

She captured a number of Saturday’s highlights, including a festival goer named “Slim” who cut off his hair to donate $2,700 to the Army’s efforts on behalf of cancer patients, a live auction for promoter Sleepy Porter to chop off his goatee which raised another $5,000, and a beautiful guitar built and donated by MC Casey Berry which was sold at auction.All told, the auctions raised $21,000 for the Orange Army.

Laura also shot video of some of the performers on Saturday, including Shannon Slaughter…

…Billy Droze and Gary Nichols…

… and Brandon Rickman with his sons, Briar and Chet.