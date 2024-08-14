More photos from the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention

Posted on by Nicholas Hancock

 
Band from the Cayman Islands at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

The six days of the 88th Old Fiddlers’ Convention at Felts Park in Galax, VA provided opportunities for literally thousands of photographs to be shot. G Nicholas Hancock was at the event for the entire week and took more than 700 photos. He edited that batch down to 578 photos and has chosen roughly 100 to share with Bluegrass Today viewers in the gallery below. The other photos can be found in public albums on his Facebook page.

It’s a large gallery, but worth your time to see the many sights and faces of Galax.

Roan Street Ramblers at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Roan Street Ramblers at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
88th Galax Old Fiddlers Convention (2024) - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Shawn Rippel at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Geary Allen at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Savannah Hodges at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Danny Knicely and River Brown at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Young fiddler at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Carmen Routh at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Karli Keepfer at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Paul Muller at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Stringing a fiddle at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Carmen Routh at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Bulletin board at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jerome Hawks at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Asher Brinson at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Young bass player at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Mark V. Sanderford at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Donald Trausneck at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Mason Via at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Kevin Fore at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Nancy Sluys at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Tim Laughlin at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Danny Knicely at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Aila Wildman at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Tara Linhardt and Glen Alexander at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Rod Jones at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Tara Linhardt and Glen Alexander at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Sam Linkous at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jacob Thomas giving mandolin tips at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Anissa Burnett at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Ralph McGee at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Campground jam at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Tuesday morning at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Tuesday morning at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Gabriel Scott at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Stylish fiddler at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Hollace Oakes at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
John Hofmann at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Julia Kwolyk at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Alice Gould at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Oscar Caudell at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Eva Casstevens at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Mark Leaf guitar case at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Ettore Buzzini at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Stewart Werner III at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Anthony Howell at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Waynnie Hopkins at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
James McDowell at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jacob Johnson at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Zack Leonard at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Travis Watts at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Laura Stapleton at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jim Lloyd, Addie Levy, Eric Pratt at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Michelle Belanger at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Bayla Davis at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Virgil Adams at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Autoharp player at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Ben Carpenter at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
The Cayman Island Band at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
The Cayman Island Band at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Stacy Boyd at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Margo MacSweeney at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Anneli Burnett at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
River Brown at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
88th Galax Old Fiddlers Convention (2024) - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Billy Cornett at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
88th Galax Old Fiddlers Convention (2024) - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Paula Dellenback & Fox River at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Saturday night at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Asher Brinson at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
88th Galax Old Fiddlers Convention (2027) - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Joshua Gooding at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Friday night at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Agnes Caudell at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Harvey Caudell at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
88th Galax Old Fiddlers Convention (2024) - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
88th Galax Old Fiddlers Convention (2024) - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Addie Levy at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Elijah Ellenburg at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Loyle Dawson & Slick Quiver at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Tommy Chandler at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Greg Wilson at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Gary Wilson at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Sine at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
David Gunter at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Matt Stacey at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
88th Galax Old Fiddlers Convention (2031) - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Lucas White at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Cory Chubb at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Brad Brackfield at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Flatfoot dancer at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jacob Hall at the Galax Old Fiddlers Convention (2024) - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Silas Henry at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Silas Henry at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Robyn Reitz at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Chris Martin at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Steve Kilby at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Dawn Meyers at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Leo Lindblom at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Jim Lloyd and Steve Kilby at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Saturday night at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Flatfoot dancers at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Bluegrass and Company at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Scottish fiddler at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Young bass player at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Brian Grim at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention - photo © G Nicholas Hancock

About the Author

Nicholas Hancock

Nicholas Hancock is a former newspaper writer and editor who also played rhythm guitar in The Bluegrass Gentlemen from 1968 through mid-1974. Today, he is retired and enjoying his hobby of photographing bluegrass and other music events.

