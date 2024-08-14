More photos from the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention



Band from the Cayman Islands at the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

The six days of the 88th Old Fiddlers’ Convention at Felts Park in Galax, VA provided opportunities for literally thousands of photographs to be shot. G Nicholas Hancock was at the event for the entire week and took more than 700 photos. He edited that batch down to 578 photos and has chosen roughly 100 to share with Bluegrass Today viewers in the gallery below. The other photos can be found in public albums on his Facebook page.

It’s a large gallery, but worth your time to see the many sights and faces of Galax.