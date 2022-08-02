More photos from RockyGrass 2022

Ashby Frank and Shawn Camp with The Earls of Leicester at RockyGrass 2022 – photo by Kevin Slick

This report with photos from the 50th annual RockyGrass Festival is a contribution from Kevin Slick, Colorado bluegrass and visual artist, and President of the Colorado Bluegrass Society.

Saturday and Sunday at Planet Bluegrass were full of the best of traditions and innovations in bluegrass music. Saturday featured one of Colorado’s hottest new bands, Big Richard, followed by Tray Wellington and Claire Lynch. Steep Canyon Rangers further showed their diversity of songwriting and instrumentation, especially when Sam Bush and Darrell Scott joined the Rangers for a powerful jam that included Scott on a Les Paul guitar.

IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Greg Blake flew in to town to be a part of the Sunday morning gospel set. Jake Blount and Tatiana Hargreaves delivered a wonderful set of old time fiddle and banjo. Peter Rowan played several songs from his new album alongside classics like Land of the Navajo and Walls of Time.

Uncle Earl reunited for a set, the Earls of Leicester followed, and Sunday night closed with Hot Rize, the perfect way to end the 50th anniversary celebration of this festival that is the ideal example of Colorado bluegrass.

  • Erin Youngberg at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Greg Blake at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Del McCoury at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Ronnie and Del McCoury at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Del McCoury Band at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Claire Lynch at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Béla Fleck and Pete Wernick at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Tim O'Brien and Peter Rowan at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Hot Rize at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Tray Wellington at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Joy Adams with Big Richard at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Bryan Sutton with Hot Rize at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Jerry Douglas with The Earls of Leicester at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Bonnie Simms with Big Richard at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Daniel Hardin with Becky Buller Band at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Hot Rize at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Eve Panning with Big Richard at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Pete Wernick with Hot Rize at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Becky Buller at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Nick Forster and Tim O'Brien with Hot Rize at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Jake Eddy with Becky Buller Band at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Eve Panning and Emma Rose with Big Richard at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Wes Lee with Becky Buller Band at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Ned Luberecki with Becky Buller Band at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Johnny Warren and Charlie Cushman with The Earls of Leicester at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Ashby Frank and Shawn Camp with The Earls of Leicester at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Punch Brothers at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Becky Buller Band at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Punch Brothers at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Ned Luberecki at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • All g'earl jam with Uncle Earl reunion at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Gabe Witcher and Chris Thile with Punch Brothers at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Chris Thile at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • KC Groves with Uncle Earl reunion at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Uncle Earl reunion at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Uncle Earl reunion at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Del McCoury Band at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • DTrey Hensley and Rob Ickes at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Peter Rowan at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Sam Bush and Darrell Scott join Steep Canyon Rangers at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Trey Hensley at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Tatiana Hargreaves at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Jake Blount at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Liam Purcell with his three first place ribbons at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • The Wildmans at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Darrell Scott at RockyGrass 2022 - photo by Kevin Slick

