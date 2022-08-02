More photos from RockyGrass 2022

Skip to content
Ashby Frank and Shawn Camp with The Earls of Leicester at RockyGrass 2022 – photo by Kevin Slick
This report with photos from the 50th annual RockyGrass Festival is a contribution from Kevin Slick, Colorado bluegrass and visual artist, and President of the Colorado Bluegrass Society.
Saturday and Sunday at Planet Bluegrass were full of the best of traditions and innovations in bluegrass music. Saturday featured one of Colorado’s hottest new bands, Big Richard, followed by Tray Wellington and Claire Lynch. Steep Canyon Rangers further showed their diversity of songwriting and instrumentation, especially when Sam Bush and Darrell Scott joined the Rangers for a powerful jam that included Scott on a Les Paul guitar.
IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Greg Blake flew in to town to be a part of the Sunday morning gospel set. Jake Blount and Tatiana Hargreaves delivered a wonderful set of old time fiddle and banjo. Peter Rowan played several songs from his new album alongside classics like
Land of the Navajo and Walls of Time.
Uncle Earl reunited for a set, the Earls of Leicester followed, and Sunday night closed with Hot Rize, the perfect way to end the 50th anniversary celebration of this festival that is the ideal example of Colorado bluegrass.
