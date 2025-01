Lonesome River Band at Pickin’ For A Purpose (1/18/25) – photo © Devin Wilcox

Here is another gallery of photos from last weekend’s Pickin’ For A Purpose concert to raise money for those whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Helene in east Tennessee. They were taken by show promoter Ronnie Crum’s nephew, Devin Wilcox.

Donations to AIDNET of Greene County are still being accepted online.