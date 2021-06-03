More on the Greer/Hinson wedding

Jacob Greer of Sideline and Ally Hinson of the Hinson Girls were married on Saturday, May 22, at Smethport Baptist Church, in West Jefferson, NC. The church’s pastor and Zack Arnold’s dad, Phil Arnold, was officiants during their ceremony.

The musical couple’s wedding party consisted of Zack Arnold (Jacob’s best friend and former ClayBank and Sideline band mate), Melissa Love and Kristin Kunde (Ally’s sisters), Bailey Griffin, Maci Kinder, Andy Kinder, Harper Kinder, Weston Kunde (Kristin’s son), and Wyatt Love (Melissa’s son). Ally’s youngest sister, Katie, and her husband, Buddy Robertson (Flatt Lonesome) of Moulton, AL, were technically a part of the wedding party, but unfortunately were unable to attend.

Ally shared a few details about their big day.

“My aunt Denise (we call her ‘Sissy’) was a HUGE part of the wedding, along with Zack’s girlfriend, Madison Hodges. We couldn’t have done it without them, and I want to take every opportunity to thank them and give them credit for making our day so perfect! Our music was simple hymns, with fiddle and piano. We walked in to Be Thou My Vision. And of course, we listened to Two Dozen Roses on the way home from the wedding!

It was such a simple and intimate ceremony which is exactly what we wanted. Aside from missing a few special people in our lives, our day could not have been more perfect! We have been together over five years now and we keep reminding each other that we’re married now. It still feels like a dream! Our hearts are so happy and we are loving our little home in Roaring River, NC.”