More images from Friday at IBMA Bluegrass Live! 2021

Friday starts the weekend festivals in Raleigh, when local residents come downtown for the live shows, foods, and crafts. There were still some workshops going on, and loads of hot bands from all over the country came in to perform at IBMA Bluegrass Live! Streetfest.

One stage on Fayetteville Street was dedicated to showcasing young bluegrass artists, and they were a big hit.

Crying Uncle playing DAWG Funk

Mountain Highway performs Mule Skinner Blues