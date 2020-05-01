More Heart, Less Attack drops for Becky Buller

Skip to content
Today is the release date for the second single from the upcoming
Becky Buller album on the Dark Shadow Recording label. And Becky decided she wanted something hopeful as her latest contribution to the music we are sharing during this uncertain period of shutdown.
So she has fashioned an acoustic cover of
from Christian rockers NEEDTOBREATHE, which had been included on the band’s 2014 project, More Heart, Less Attack Rivers In The Wasteland. Buller and producer Stephen Mougin arranged it as a driving bit of grass, with a message of love and compassion. The song offers a fine suggestion as questions of reopening our previously free society are generating friction among people who should be neighbors and friends.
Interestingly, Mougin tells us that they didn’t choose this song or its release date as a salve for viral frustration, and that they put it together without studying the initial recording.
“When Becky talked to me about doing this song, I asked that she NOT share the original version with me as I wanted to create our own version. We all spent some time in-studio working it up, and creating what you hear in the track. Once I finally got it mixed, I went back and listened to the NEEDTOBREATHE version to compare. We definitely made it our own!
Long before the pandemic, this song was slated for release on May 1. The message ‘we need more heart and less attack’ is always important, but now, even more. It’s eerie how planets aligned for this release to coincide with our deep need to hear this very thought.”
Supporting Becky on this track is her touring group, the Becky Buller Band: Ned Luberecki on banjo, Nate Lee on mandolin, Dan Boner on guitar, and Daniel Hardin on bass. Becky plays fiddle and provides the lead vocal.
More Heart, Less Attack is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.
