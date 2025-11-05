More changes for Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

We have more news today about changes with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run.

The band has been on a tear this past five years since emerging from the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in east Tennessee, where they performed in their earliest iteration. A debut album in 2020 gained them notice for an aggressive traditional sound, along with rigorous touring across the country.

Their most recent record, Coming On Strong, released in May of this year and produced by Dudley Connell and Ken Irwin, has elevated their status even further with inclusion of material from a wider variety of sources.

In the past few weeks, however, three of the five members of Midnight Run have announced their intention to leave, so Mulder is rebuilding during the off season to prepare for 2026.

Today we learn that guitarist Anthony Howell is switching to banjo, the instrument most of us had seen him playing on stage with both The Edgar Loudermilk Band and Williamson Branch. Anthony is a highly proficient multi-instrumentalist, and plays all the various bluegrass instruments at a professional level.

He tells us that he had been itching to get back on the five, and things worked out for him to do so.

“Well, the timing is right. I had been playing a lot of banjo here lately at Ole Smoky, and filling in with people here and there. It was really when I filled in with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper about a month ago, where I realized how much I miss playing the banjo. Right around the same time, Carter Lester told us he was stepping down from the banjo position. Seth and I talked about it and decided that it would be cool for me to switch to banjo and find a guitar player to fill my spot.”

Midnight Run will be trying out potential new members through the end of the year, so expect to hear news about new faces soon.