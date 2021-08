More 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention photos from Galax

Jeromie Stephens has sent along another batch of fine photographs from Wednesday at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA. 2021 marks the 85th annual festival held at Felts Park, surely among the most venerable and memorable such events in our music, where both bluegrass and old time music are equally cherished.

Hopefully next year, Jeromie will be able to spend more time in Galax. We thank him for these terrific images.