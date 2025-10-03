Moonshine Man video from Carolina Ridgeline

Carolina Ridgeline, a central North Carolina-based bluegrass group, has a new music video, Moonshine Man.

Band member and co-writer of the song, BK Keedy, provided some background on the tune. He explained that it was written about moonshine runner and NASCAR legend, Junior Johnson.

“NASCAR roots run deep in the moonshine hills of Wilkes County, NC. My co-writer (John Currie) and I are lifetime NASCAR fans, and we wanted to pay homage to the pioneers of the sport. We did this by telling the story of Junior Johnson. He started as a moonshine runner and ended up a NASCAR driver with 50 cup series wins. Today his moonshine recipe lives on and is legally sold as Midnight Moon Moonshine.”

The chorus reflects the racer’s life story. “Can’t stop running, shine is in my blood. Can’t stop running, chasing what I love. Lightning in a bottle, wheel in my hand. Junior Johnson… Moonshine Man.”

Next Keedy talked about the making of the video.

“It shows images of a moonshine runner loading up his 1938 Plymouth coupe and heading out for a delivery run. The audio [performed by Carolina Ridgeline] was recorded at Knothole Recording Studio [the private studio of Boo English in Weddington, NC] and the video was filmed and produced by digital creator, Allen Hayes.”

Carolina Ridgeline is based out of Charlotte. Members include Keedy on mandolin, Carolyn Munn on bass, Sam Lapsley on guitar, Randy DeBruhl on banjo, and David Woodie on fiddle. On Moonshine Man Lapsley sings lead, with Munn and Keedy providing harmony on the choruses.

Originally from Nashville, Keedy is a multi-instrumentalist and performs with several other regional bands. He is a three-time finalist in the Don Gibson singer/songwriter contest in Shelby, NC. He has performed at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe and live on WSM radio. He is also a coordinator for the Charlotte chapter of Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).

It’s a fun video to watch and the melody will have your toes tapping.