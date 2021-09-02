For some years we have enjoyed music from The Earl Brothers, which is primarily the work of Robert Earl Davis, a bluegrass banjo man from the east coast who has migrated to San Francisco. As a young man he studied the banjo style of Ralph Stanley and the catalog of the Stanley Brothers, which always informs what he records.

Early tracks from The Earl Brothers were very much in the Stanley mode, with a high lonesome mountain sound and forward roll heavy banjo picking. But of late, Davis has found his interests intersecting with a rockin’ bass beat, a bit like what we hear from the bluegrass/hip hop hybrid approach of Gangsta Grass.

The latest single is one called Moonshine Man, where you hear the story of an Appalachian bootlegger, delivered from the depths of Robert’s fevered imagination. He plays banjo, guitar, and sings the lead, supported by William Foss on mandolin, Kenny Butler on bass, and Jack Butler on drums.

The track’s hypnotic beat that should appeal to anyone who can respond to bluegrass-inspired music using percussion without losing their mind.

Moonshine Man from The Earl Brothers is available now from popular download and streaming sites online.