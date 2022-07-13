Moonrise Over Ridgway from Stillhouse Junkies

Skip to content
Dark Shadow Recording has a second single from Stillhouse Junkies, who took the 2021 IBMA World of Bluegrass by storm with their bluegrass power trio sound.
The song is one called
y, written and sung by bassist Cody Tinnin. Stephen Mougin, engineer and producer for the band’s upcoming album, Moonrise Over Ridgwa Small Towns, explained that this one just made it in under the wire.
“
Moonrise Over Ridgway was one of the late-entry songs submitted by the band for this album. We had spent a great deal of time rehearsing and tweaking arrangements on the other songs when Cody mentioned that he had another tune to offer. When I heard it, I was floored. Cool story, cool melody, and a total Stillhouse Junkies vibe.”
Along with Cody, the Junkies are Alissa Wolf on fiddle and vocals, and Fred Kosak on mandolin, guitar, and vocals.
Moonrise Over Ridgway is a tribute to the Uncompahgre Wilderness near Ridgway, CO, not far from where the band members reside. Its imagery encompasses all sorts of odd companions, including cowboys and aliens, along with a mysterious disappearance.
Check it out…
Moonrise Over Ridgway is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
