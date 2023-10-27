Moondancer from Carley Arrowood

Mountain Home Music has a new single today for Carley Arrowood, Moondancer, a story she’s written about a Cherokee girl and a stunning white horse that becomes her fascination.

The narrative of the song takes place in Arrowood’s native western North Carolina, where her fertile mind creates an impressionistic allegory set against the natural beauty of the region. As the song proceeds, the girl learns that the horse she sees in the distance, which she hopes to capture and keep for her own, actually belongs in the wild where she can be free.

Carley says that she is pleased with the track this song has taken.

“Moondancer is a bittersweet story I hope folks will enjoy,. I absolutely love the mysterious, mystical feel we were able to create with it.

Last year at IBMA we got to share a raw version of it in the Songwriter Showcase, and earlier this year it won the Hazel Dickens Song Contest, so I’m just really excited to have the final studio version out everywhere!”

With Arrowood on fiddle and lead vocal, support comes from her husband, Daniel Thrailkill, on guitar, Nick Dumas on mandolin, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar and bass, Tabitha Benedict on banjo, and Tony Creasman on drums. Harmony vocals are provided by Thrailkill and Carley’s sister, Autumn Arrowood Watson.

It’s a compelling song, set off by the haunting and ethereal singing.

Check it out…

Moondancer is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.