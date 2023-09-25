Moon in Motion 1 video from Tray Wellington Band

Mountain Home Music has released a debut single for their second album with North Carolina banjo player Tray Wellington and his band.

From a start as five string man with Cane Mill Road while still in high school, Tray has developed a much wider following through his first Mountain Home project, Black Banjo, and touring with the Black Opry live show. He has worked as an assistant at Béla Fleck’s Blue Ridge Banjo Camp, and since graduating from ETSU makes his home in Raleigh, NC where he has a position with Pinecone, the Piedmont Council of Traditional Music.

This new single, Moon in Motion 1, is performed with the Tray Wellington Band, Josiah Nelson on mandolin and fiddle, Nick Weitzenfeld on guitar, and Katelynn Bohn on bass. It’s an instrumental composition that begins with an airy, banjo centric forward, before evolving into a highly-arpeggiated melody, with plenty of room for participation by his bandmates.

Wellington says he took his inspiration for this piece from the brightest light in the night sky.

“I often equate music and nature as one in one, as music is a constant movement that is always progressing forward through time. With this idea in mind, I thought one thing that always moves around us like music is the moon. I thought what a better way to progress in my music than channeling this idea of continuous movement.”

Recently Tray and the band shot this live video in downtown Raleigh.

Moon in Motion 1 is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

The Tray Wellington Band will be performing several times this week during the IBMA World of Bluegrass week in Raleigh, NC. Check the official schedule for times and places.