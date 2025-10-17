Monroe Style Tune Writing Contest accepting entries

The sixth annual Monroe Style Tune Writing Contest is underway, presented by Noya Mountain Music, The Murphy Method, and the Monroe Mandolin Camp.

Designed to ensure that new instrumental music of the sort written by Bill Monroe during his lifetime continues to be created, this competition awards cash prizes for new tunes of this sort. Entries are open through October 31, and all one need do to be enrolled is to share a video of yourself playing your Monroe-inspired piece to the Monroe Mandolin Appreciation Society Facebook group.

Winners will be selected by the members of this group, scored by how many likes are given to each submission.

In answer to the question, “What is a Monroe style tune?”, contest organizers respond…

“The Monroe-style encompasses a wide range of musical moods and tempos, from bluegrass blues, fast breakdowns, medium-tempo classics like Gold Rush or Road to Columbus, or the heritage old-tones reminiscent of Call of the Shepherd. Each of these tunes showcases a different facet of the Monroe-style, diverse, expressive, and yet rooted in tradition.”

Nowhere is it stated that entries must be played on the mandolin, though one supposes that most will be presented that way. But with prizes of $300 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third, one also supposes that anyone with a flair for the Monroe style might be inspired to let their creative juices flow, grab a camera, and send along their best effort to the Society on Facebook.

Best of luck!