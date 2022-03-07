Monroe Mandolin Camp moves to Virginia for 2022-23

Skip to content
Monroe Mandolin Camp, the brainchild of master bluegrass mandolin stylist Mike Compton, will host its week-long 2022 event in Abingdon, VA. Next year’s will likewise be held in Virginia, which will mark the Camp’s tenth anniversary.
While retaining its name, and Mike’s original concept of bringing the genius of Bill Monroe’s unique approach to the mandolin to successive generations, the Camp has expanded dramatically from its earliest iteration. The spotlight on Mr. Monroe’s music remains, with a stellar crop of instructors on hand for 2022, but the Camp also has instructional tracks for banjo, fiddle, guitar, bass, songwriting, and singing. Students are welcome
at all skill levels, though they note that this year the banjo and fiddle courses are geared towards intermediate and advanced players.
Those registered to attend are also free to swap between tracks and instructors, and even have the opportunity to schedule a private, one-on-one session with the faculty member of their choice. More than 100 classes are offered during the week, which for 2022 runs from September 28 through October 2 at the
Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, located along I-81 between Marion and Bristol.
Faculty members are drawn from among the top performers and instructors in bluegrass and old time music:
Mandolin
Mike Compton
Lauren Price
Chris Henry
Carl Jones
Fiddle
Banjo
Guitar
Bass
Songwriting and Vocal Harmony
A pair of noted luthiers, Paul Duff and Will Kimble, will also be on hand, with a slew of special guests and events scheduled for all campers that week. They will even have yoga classes each day for the bendier Campers on site.
Musical Director Compton explained their aim for 2022.
“We are proud to have this line up of instructors and special presenters for 2022….some real heavy hitters coming up! This year’s focus will be on the classic bluegrass band that started it all, Monroe/Flatt/Scruggs/Wise & Rainwater…but we will certainly not be limited to that. It is a strong place for us to start from and center our effort to bring you the best experience we can provide! We look forward to welcoming you to camp this year!”
Scholarships are available, and full details on registration, fees, and all things Monroe Mandolin Camp
can be found online.
