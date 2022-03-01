Mountain Fever Records has a new single for Mississippi’s Breaking Grass, a feel good song called Money Can’t Buy You, written and sung by guitarist Cody Farrar.

The song relates a number of examples of the sort of simple pleasures that stick in your memory – a first kiss, the smell of Granny’s cooking, a county baptism – all put together in a mid-tempo bluegrass style.

Farrar shares the vibe of the song…

“Money Can’t Buy You is all about moments like this; little instances that cost nothing but mean the most. The chorus sings, ‘That’s a feeling that money can’t buy you. No drug will get you that high. That’s a story that the world can’t write you, and it don’t cost a dime.’ We hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it!”

Cody is supported on the track by his regular bandmates, Zach Wooten on mandolin, Britt Sheffield on bass, Jody Elmore on banjo, and Tyler White on fiddle. Harmony vocals come from Wooten and Sheffield.

It really is a fun number that is bound to have you smiling as you listen.

Money Can’t Buy You from Breaking Grass is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.