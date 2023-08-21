Momma Prayed from Jaelyn Taylor & 21 South

Jaelyn Taylor & 21 South is a rising group from West Virginia based around the talents of 15 year old Jaelyn, who sings and plays mandolin, and her father, Zac, who plays guitar and is the primary songwriter.

We first met them during World of Bluegrass 2022 (when hurricane Ian visited Raleigh), and the band took shelter in the media room to warm up for a stage set. Only 14 at the time, Jaelyn wowed us both with her singing, and her confidence fronting a band at such a young age.

They have a new single, Momma Prayed, set for release September 1, which is based on her grandmother, Dixie Taylor, a strong woman of faith.

Jaelyn tells us that she never knew Dixie, but that her grandmother’s influence has been felt throughout her life.

“I never had the opportunity to meet my grandmother, due to her dying suddenly before I was born. But I’ve heard lots of stories of her being a godly woman and an anchor point to our family, and I think most people can relate to having a strong woman in their life whose prayers have kept them where they needed to be. This song is to honor those Mommas who pray.”

Taylor is supported by her dad on guitar, 17 year old Carter Lester on banjo, Adam McPeake on mandolin, N.R. Taylor on reso-guitar, and David Chrisley on bass. Nikki Wright and Zac Taylor add harmony vocals.

Have a listen…

Momma Prayed by Jaelyn Taylor & 21 South will be available September 1 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.