Molly Tuttle, Wyatt Ellis included in 2025 American Currents

Featured artists at the 2025 American Currents grand opening – photo by Jason Kempin,

Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Each year the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville prepares an exhibit entitled American Currents: State of the Music, designed to highlight artists who figured prominently over the past year. They typically include a bluegrass personage or two, and the 2025 exhibit features Billy Strings, Wyatt Ellis and Molly Tuttle.

Visitors to the Museum can learn about all of these people and their music, and see artifacts contributed by the various artists, typically including clothing and musical instruments, which will remain on display through the year. There are also additional items, many of them interactive, with video or audio of special moments in country music during 2024.

Molly Tuttle shot this brief video sharing her excitement about being included in American Currents, and her gratitude to the Museum for their support.

Artists included this year are Jessi Alexander, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Amythyst Kiah, Carín León, Shelby Lynne, Megan Moroney, Orville Peck, Post Malone, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Taylor Swift, Turnpike Troubadours, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

A grand opening gala was held on March 4 where the many artists featured were able to see their exhibits for the first time. Molly and Wyatt were both on hand and were captured by Hall of Fame photographers examining their lives behind the glass.

The Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum is open from 9:00-5:00 daily in Nashville. More details about admission fees and membership can be found online.