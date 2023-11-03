Molly Tuttle video from Austin City Limits

Austin City Limits aired an episode last week that featured a live performance by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, playing material from their current Grammy-winning album, City of Gold.

If you missed the program when it showed on PBS stations all over the country, you can watch it in full below. This episode also included a set by Margo Price, which starts the presentation. To watch Molly, go to the 25 minute mark in the video.

Along with Tuttle on guitar and lead vocal, Golden Highway includes Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Kyle Tuttle on banjo, Dom Leslie on mandolin, and Shelby Means on bass.

Enjoy…