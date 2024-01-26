Molly Tuttle to present at Grammy Premiere Ceremony

Molly Tuttle has been chosen as a presenter for the 2024 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on February 4. She has performed this service in the past, and must have done well as they have asked her back.

The Premiere Ceremony is the “earlier in the day” program where the largest number of Grammy winners are announced. These are the awards for non-pop music, which go on the evening telecast, with multiple awards in jazz, classical, gospel, and various ethnic and folk categories. And, of course, bluegrass!

It takes place at 3:30 p.m. eastern time, or 12:30 west coast time, and is simulcast live on YouTube and from the Recording Academy web site. It is a long show, with more than 80 awards presented, so it may be a bit of a slog to get through waiting to see the bluegrass award. But fear not, we will post the winner as soon as they are announced.

As a reminder, here are the nominees for Best Bluegrass Album this year:

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford – Sam Bush

Lovin’ Of The Game – Michael Cleveland

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Bluegrass – Willie Nelson

Me/And/Dad – Billy Strings

City Of Gold – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best of luck to Molly as a presenter, and to all the 2024 nominees!