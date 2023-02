Molly Tuttle takes trophy at 2023 International Folk Music Awards

At last night’s International Folk Music Awards, held in Kansas City, MO as a component of the 2023 Folk Alliance International Conference, Molly Tuttle won in the Album of the Year category for her current project on Nonesuch Records with Golden Highway, Crooked Tree.

Tuttle’s album is also nominated for the bluegrass Grammy award, so perhaps this is an omen in her favor when those awards are announced later this month.

The record is Molly’s highly-celebrated return to bluegrass music after a number of albums in an alternative singer/songwriter style.

She is supported on the album by her touring group, Golden Highway, which consists of Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Kyle Tuttle on banjo, Shelby Means on bass, and Dom Leslie on mandolin.

Here is the live music video for the title track, released in January of last year.

Congratulations to Molly and the band!