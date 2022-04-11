Molly Tuttle takes her grass to CBS Saturday Morning show

This past Saturday, April 9, the Saturday Morning program on CBS television, featured a live performance from Molly Tuttle and her crack bluegrass band, Golden Highway.

Well… almost live. They had pre-recorded the segment earlier in the week, but they did play the three songs live for the cameras, allowing the band to catch the broadcast Saturday morning from Baltimore where they were closing out their recent tour in support of Tuttle’s latest Nonesuch release, Crooked Tree.

Viewers had a chance to see and hear Molly’s fine flatpicking, her powerful singing voice, her strong original songs, and the powerful bluegrass sound of the band. Kyle Tuttle is on banjo, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Shelby Means on bass, and Dom Leslie on mandolin.

Their first number was the record’s debut single, She’ll Change…

… followed by Over The Line…

… closing with the title track.

Well done all, taking contemporary bluegrass to the large televisions audience!