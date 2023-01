Molly Tuttle on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway will be appearing on tonight’s (1/6) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC Television.

Molly is the rare bluegrass artist who grew up playing the music with her family’s band, only to detour as a young adult into an alternative pop style, and then return again to bluegrass where her popularity has skyrocketed. As a teen, we would see Molly playing both banjo and guitar, but since finishing music school she has focused on her flatpicking, and singing her original songs.

She and Golden Highway have been touring all of 2022 in support of their Crooked Tree album.

Her talented and adventurous band includes Keith Tuttle (no relation) on banjo, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Dom Leslie on mandolin, and Shelby Means on bass.

The show airs at 11:35 (ET/PT) on ABC affiliates and on Hulu, and the musical guest is typically the final segment of the one hour program. Sounds like appointment television tonight.