Molly Tuttle on CBS Saturday Morning

Anthony Mason with CBS television has been on a bluegrass roll of late, producing a delightful interview with Alison Krauss that ran on July 10 on CBS Mornings, and another with Molly Tuttle for CBS Saturday Morning’s Saturday Session.

The segment was to introduce Tuttle’s new band, her new album, and a new poppy sound to her music. She and Mason talked about the album, So Long Little Miss Sunshine, her switch to a different stylistic approach, and her love for bluegrass.

Tuttle and the band then performed her latest single, That’s Gonna Leave A Mark…

…and a scaled-down version of San Joachim from her City of Gold project.

Look for So Long Little Miss Sunshine on August 15. Pre-orders are enabled now online.