Molly Tuttle on CBS Saturday Morning

Posted on by John Lawless

Anthony Mason with CBS television has been on a bluegrass roll of late, producing a delightful interview with Alison Krauss that ran on July 10 on CBS Mornings, and another with Molly Tuttle for CBS Saturday Morning’s Saturday Session.

The segment was to introduce Tuttle’s new band, her new album, and a new poppy sound to her music. She and Mason talked about the album, So Long Little Miss Sunshine, her switch to a different stylistic approach, and her love for bluegrass.

Tuttle and the band then performed her latest single, That’s Gonna Leave A Mark

…and a scaled-down version of San Joachim from her City of Gold project.

Look for So Long Little Miss Sunshine on August 15. Pre-orders are enabled now online.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today