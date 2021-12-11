Molly Tuttle is back to bluegrass with Golden Highway

Skip to content
Those of us who have been long time fans of guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter,
Molly Tuttle, always knew that she would get back to playing the bluegrass music she grew up on at some point, after diverting into a successful Americana career upon graduating from college.
And so she has. Tuttle’s upcoming album with
Nonesuch Records, and her 2022 live show tour, features a blugrass-fueled sound with her new group, Golden Highway. With Molly on guitar and lead vocal, the band includes Bronwyn Keith-Hines on fiddle, Kyle Tuttle on banjo, Dom Leslie on mandolin, and Shelby Means on bass.
A debut single from the record,
, is available now, one written by Tuttle with Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show. She’ll Change
Just this week Nonesuch has released a live video of the song, with Golden Highway, and it’s a real barnburner. It will warm the hearts of her followers from the old days when Molly performed with her family band in California as a teen, and new fans she has gained in recent years are sure to love it as well.
She’ll Change is available now as a single online, and the new album is expected early in 2022.
Molly is out on tour this month in support of Old Crow Medicine Show, and has some shows with Béla Fleck in January, before launching her Golden Highway tour in February of 2022. You can find
all the show details online.
