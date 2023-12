Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at Orange Blossom Revue (12/1/23) – photo © Andy Vinson

Thanks to the folks at Florida’s Orange Blossom Revue festival for sharing these images of Molly Tuttle performing at Lake Wailes Park on Friday night. She and the band were the only bluegrass act on the bill for this annual music festival, and by all accounts, she brought the house down.