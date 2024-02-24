Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings win big at Folk Alliance Awards

Last night the International Folk Music Awards were given out to kick off the 36th annual conference of Folk Alliance in Kansas City, MO.

Two top bluegrass artists, Molly Tuttle and Billy Strings were picked for these honors.

Molly won for Album of the Year with her band, Golden Highway, for their City of Gold project. She wasn’t able to accept in person, but offered this video response.

Billy shared this statement at being named Folk Alliance Artist of the Year.

“I’m incredibly honored… The fact that my name even comes up in conversation with the other nominees just blows my mind. I made so many great friends at FAI in 2013-14 when I was ripping showcases and pickin’ all up and down them hallways and hotel rooms.

I’d like to say thanks to Folk Alliance for giving us artists a place to come together and make lifelong friends, showcase our music, bump elbows, meet the right people, and start to grow our careers in an organic and natural way.”

Congratulations and well done to all the winners.

The Folk Alliance conference continues through February 25 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City.