Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings up for Folk Alliance awards

Two of the brightest young lights in bluegrass music, Molly Tuttle and Billy Strings, are among the nominees announced for awards from Folk Alliance International. The awards will be announced and presented during their 2024 conference in February.

Tuttle’s City of Gold with her touring band, Golden Highway, is nominated for Album of the Year, and Strings for Artist of the Year. Nickel Creek also received an Artist of the Year nod.

The 36th annual Folk Alliance conference will be held February 21-25 in Kansas City, MO. Throughout the week FAI will present speakers, seminars, peer sessions, mentoring opportunities, and showcase performances from the wide and varied world of folk music.

Showcasing this year from the bluegrass community will be AJ Lee & Blue Summit and Steel Wheels.

Full details on the 2024 Folk Alliance International conference came be found online.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!