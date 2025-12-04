Molly Tuttle and Ketch Secor to wed

A royal wedding in Nashville?

Molly Tuttle announced yesterday that she and Ketch Secor are engaged to be married. Tuttle, of course, is the young bluegrass guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter who had set the world on fire in recent years with her band, Golden Highway, touring and recording her original music all over the country. Secor is the founder and primary vocalist with Old Crow Medicine Show.

No dates have been revealed, though Molly shared the following on her social media yesterday:

“We first met at the Ryman Auditorium. We became friends, then harmony singers, then songwriters, then much more. This Thanksgiving, in an old growth forest, with our families, we decided it’s time to make our biggest move yet, forever.”

The two have been a prominent couple in Nashville for some time.

We wish them the very best of luck together!