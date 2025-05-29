Mojo’s Mixtape debuts on SiriusXM

Stephen Mougin – photo © Madison Thorn

Speaking of Stephen Mougin, as we were just a couple of days ago…

Stephen, or Mojo as his friends call him, is something of an overachiever. Not satisfied to be touring with one of the top acts in bluegrass, the Sam Bush Band, having a solo recording career, coaching bands and producing, and managing a successful recording studio and record label in Dark Shadow Recording, he has decided to also serve as host for a new program on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction.

Mojo’s Mixtape launched this week on SiriusXM channel 77 with a theme of 1980s and ’90s bluegrass music.

Let’s let him explain the concept behind the new show.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the satellite airwaves with a brand new show on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction called Mojo’s Mixtape. Featuring two hours of great bluegrass from the ’80s and ’90s, we get classics from Bill Monroe, Jim & Jesse, and The Osborne Brothers – but also groundbreaking music from Hot Rize, The Bluegrass Album Band, New Grass Revival, Alison Krauss & Union Station, and The Lonesome River Band (just to name a few).

That era was a remarkable mix of bluegrass stylings and a foundation of much of the bluegrass jamming scene, and also happens to be the music of my youth. My family started down the bluegrass rabbit hole in the early 1980’s, attending festivals throughout New England, upstate New York, and Pennsylvania, where I got first hand/first listen to amazing performers from that era.

I’m so excited to share some songs we all know and love, but also dig into some lesser-known or somewhat forgotten tunes and artists.

Please join me on Mojo’s Mixtape – Wednesdays 8:00-10:00 a.m. eastern, Thursdays 9:00-10:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – Noon.”

It was indeed an exciting time, and anyone who remembers it will certainly enjoy reliving the sounds of that season.

SiriusXM subscriptions start at $9.99/month, and the signal can be accessed via the free app. Most modern cars can also receive the signal.