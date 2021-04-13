Modern Day Jezebel from Jason Davis with Dan Tyminski

Jason Davis is widely acclaimed as one of the finest young practitioners of the Earl Scruggs/J.D. Crowe style of banjo, a crowded field with many contenders. His crisp attack and super clean execution is what has earned him a spot touring with several top bluegrass groups, like Kenny & Amanda Smith, Junior Sisk, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Highland Travelers, and now The Dan Tyminski Band.

Davis is a quiet, unassuming man, never one to blow his own horn, but he is not only a world class picker, he is also a superb connoisseur of songs, something demonstrated over two previous albums with Mountain Fever Records. Both earlier projects featured his cracking banjo on new and classic instrumentals, as well as an excellent sampling of new and vintage songs – and singers.

Working now on a third such effort, we have a debut single today, Modern Day Jezebel, a new song from Daniel Salyer and Jeff McClellan. Sung by current bossman, Dan Tyminski, this track finds Davis in his wheelhouse on a mid-tempo modal number about a woman who chews up and spits out men for sport.

Jason and Dan are supported by other Tyminski Band members Adam Steffey on mandolin and Grace Davis on bass, with Jeff Partin providing reso-guitar.

It’s a good’n.

Mark Hodges, President of Mountain Fever, shares the confidence he has in Jason’s music.

“We’ve long stood behind Jason Davis’ solid style on the banjo, and his clear choices around bluegrass music and the players he surrounds himself with. He’s on a good road with the music he loves, and is always a pleasure to work with.”

Modern Day Jezebel is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.