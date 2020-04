Mockingbird from Tugalo Holler

Tugalo Holler has been a staple on the bluegrass scene in upstate South Carolina for almost 20 years, though their entrance onto the national scene is new. Formed on the Clemson University campus back in 2001, they have played and recorded bluegrass and Gospel music ever since.

Stephen Hudson sings and plays fiddle, with Michael “Porkchop” Branch on bass, Michael Hill on banjo, Bradley Webb on guitar, Jessica Hudson on lead and harmony vocals, and Dennis James on mandolin. As a group, they are preparing their third album, Any Fair Number, which is expected later this year.

They describe their philosophy thusly…

“We consider it a privilege and honor to be able to spread joy and happiness and God’s word through song. We are a bluegrass band and we enjoy playing Gospel, old standards, new songs, and some songs that we have ‘bluegrassified’.”

A debut single has been released in advance, Mockingbird, the first song that the Tugalos have written, recorded, and produced on their own.

Mockingbird is available now at popular streaming and download sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.