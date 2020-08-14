Mo Pitney album release at the Station Inn tomorrow night

Skip to content
Most music lovers in the US know
Mo Pitney as a fast-rising country artist with a strong singing voice, and a knack for traditional country music and the values that attach to it. But bluegrass fans know him as one of our own taking a stab at the much larger country audience, and support him in that effort as well.
He even married a bluegrass gal, the former Emily Bankester of The Bankesters, with whom he has two young children.
Pitney performed as a youth with his family’s bluegrass group, and videos of him jamming with the Myers in Nashville have been staples on YouTube and Facebook. But his professional output has been focused on country, where he is signed with Curb Records.
Tomorrow night (August 15), Mo will premiere his second album,
, live at Nashville’s Ain’t Lookin’ Back Station Inn. And as they have been doing since the COVID-19 shutdowns, this concert will be streamed live on Facebook and via Station Inn TV.
The Facebook stream is free to the public on the Station Inn Facebook page, and free trials are available for Station Inn TV, which not only allows for live access for concerts there, but also their deep catalog of archived programs.
Don’t be mistaken, this will be a country show, but Mo promises to get some bluegrass in as well while he’s on stage.
Here’s his latest music video, for
Ain’t Bad For A Good Ol’ Boy, which Pitney wrote about his own life, and which features footage of he and Emily at home with their family.
Just to be sure you get that Mo is a borned-into-it grasser, here are a couple of videos of him that have popped up over the years.
Here he is on stage with The Harmans several years ago…
… and a classic jam with The Myers and Russ Carson from 2018.
Best of luck to Mo Pitney!
