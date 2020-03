Mixed Lead Style for 2 Finger Banjo

Sebastian Schröder has released the third volume in his series of instructional books on 2 finger banjo, a pre-bluegrass style that has enjoyed a surge in popularity among serious students of American old time music of late.

The first two books Sebastian published include an initial volume on Index Lead Style, and a second on Thumb Lead Style, both available in either German or English.

This latest is titled 2 Finger Banjo Vol III: Mixed Lead Style. As you might imagine from the name, it covers techniques presented in the two prior volumes that allow the player to use either the index finger to pick out the melody, or the thumb, or both.

Songs included in the book are:

I’s the B’y

Oh! Susanna

Old Joe Clark

Buffalo Girls

Wayfaring Stranger

The Tenpenny Bit

Cumberland Gap

Midnight on the Water

Wild Bill Jones

Lost Gander

Omie Wise

The English language version runs to 56 pages, and is offered for $9.99 in paper, or $8.99 for Kindle from Amazon.