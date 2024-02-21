Mitchell Mullins – new single from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records has released a second single from their next album with Amanda Cook, recorded with her touring band.

A Florida native, Amanda now lives in southwestern Virginia where she serves as the manager of Mountain Fever, as well as a recording engineer at their studio.

This latest single, Mitchell Mullins, tells of a young man whose life was cut tragically short when he fell in with the wrong crowd. It expands a bit on local legend to flesh out the story of a true life murder ballad, with all its cautionary connotations.

Cook says that she loves this song, especially its local angle.

“I was so excited to record this co-write from Thomas Cassell and Tim Stafford, experts in their craft. Mitchell Mullins has a classic bluegrass subject matter. Simply put, Mitchell messed around and found himself in big trouble!

I especially love the fact that this song was based on a real event that took place in an area called The High Knob in Virginia. The aggressive sound of this track lends itself to the story, and leaves no room for doubt about what took place there.”

Support comes from her Amanda Cook Band, with Carolyne Van Lierop on banjo, Troy Boone on mandolin, Brady Wallen on guitar, Joshua Faul on bass, and George Mason on fiddle. Carolyne and Brady provided harmony vocals.

It’s a very strong track. Check it out…

Mitchell Mullins from Amanda Cook is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It will also be included on her next Mountain Fever project, Restless Soul, expected in October.

Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.