Missy Raines at Magnetic Sound Studios (2/21/24) – photo © Becky Johnson

Becky Johnson, the original Mrs. Bluegrass, shared these photos from the visit from Missy Raines & Allegheny on February 21 to Magnetic Sound Studios in Durham, NC. The band was in town to promote their latest album, Highland, and performed several songs at the show.

Thanks Becky!