Missy Armstrong with new single – Buttons

Melton & Miller Music has a new single today for Missy Armstrong, one written by Beth Husband and Milan Miller simply called . Buttons
Armstrong has been a favorite singer for bluegrass fans since she appeared on the national scene with Michigan-based Detour in 2012. Radio loved her fresh, captivating voice, and listeners fell for her sincere delivery of both classic and contemporary grass.
When Detour went on hiatus in 2016, we didn’t hear much from Missy until Melton & Miller brought her back as a solo artist. 2019 saw a pair of #1 songs on our
Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, and a string of singles have won favor from both radio and music lovers.
Buttons debuts today, a clever song that employs a metaphor about how many fasteners are required to keep us in one piece. It’s just right for Missy’s agile voice, and she tells us that it hit her as a timely message when she first heard it.
“I was lucky enough to have
Buttons show up at the perfect time. It seems like it really does take all kinds of buttons to hold us together right now! I love the lyric and the point it drives home – we are pretty much all struggling, and the smallest kind gesture keeps us from completely unraveling. The lyric, of course, is only further complimented by the incredible musicians bringing it to a life all its own. I hope you hear what I hear when you listen.”
She is supported by Milan Miller on guitar, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Seth Taylor on banjo and mandolin, and Buddy Melton on bass. Melton and Miller handle the harmony vocals.
Have a listen…
Buttons from Missy Armstrong is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.
