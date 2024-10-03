Missin’ That Drawl from The Grass Daddies

From the panhandle of Texas come The Grass Daddies, a new bluegrass outfit armed with more than just a cool band name.

Based around the singing and songwriting of Garre LaGrone, who plays guitar, they offer a unique bluegrass style with a rough and tough sound that may remind some listeners of Dave Adkins. Garre has a tight-throated vocal style that imparts intense power to his lyrics, which shows clearly on their current single, Missin’ That Drawl.

The title track to their debut album, it’s a bluesy number about a country boy stranded in the big city, who longs to hear the way folks talk back home.

LaGrone says the inspiration came from a visit he made to just such a place.

“I grew up in a small town in the Texas Panhandle and pretty much knew everyone in town. I wrote Missin’ That Drawl after a week-long trip to a well-known metropolitan area. This is simply our anthem that says, ‘There’s no place like home, Ya’ll, and being surrounded by the people you know and love.”

With Garre on guitar, studio support came from Scott Vestal on banjo, Reggie Duncan on reso-guitar, David West on fiddle, and Bruno dela Rosa on bass.

Check it out…

Missin’ That Drawl, both the album and the single, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.