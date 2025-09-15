Missin’ Mississippi and You from Alan Sibley

Mississippi mandolinist, vocalist, and bandleader Alan Sibley has a new single, Missin’ Mississippi And You, sung as a duet with Corrina Rose Logston Stephens.

The song was written by fellow Mississippian Leonard Barrier, a waltz-time country ballad about longing for home, specifically a rural home in the Magnolia State. Anyone who appreciates the sound of early country music is liable to find much to enjoy here, though this is a new song, the third from this source that Sibley has cut.

Alan says that the song could have been written from his own life.

“Several lines in the song sounded like they came from my own childhood. Dad catching catfish on his trotlines, the big magnolia tree that I climbed in Grandma’s yard, the sunlight glistening on the cotton fields still wet with the morning dew. All this was real to me. The lyrics took me back to my days as a boy growing up in Mississippi.

When I first started working with the song, I had planned to record it as a solo vocal, but I soon began to hear some harmony lines that were reminiscent of a Louvin Brothers duet. I immediately reached out to Corrina. She knew exactly what kind of harmonies the song needed.”

Sibley sings the lead with Corrina above, and plays guitar and mandolin supported by Corrina’s fiddle, and Anthony Howell on banjo and bass.

Have a listen.

Missin’ Mississippi and You is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.