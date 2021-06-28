Minor Chords – new banjo DVD from The Murphy Method

The Murphy Method, the brainchild of long time banjo teacher Murphy Henry, has released a new banjo DVD on Minor Chords. Like many of her video instructional materials, this one is designed for new players without much familiarity with the instrument.

As a private instructor of long standing, Murphy has a close relationship with many beginning pickers, and a keen insight into the sorts of issues that confuse or confound students as the get started. And for decades she has created lessons that teach tunes, songs, and concepts without using tablature or any sort of printed music. Everything is taught and demonstrated using the watch, listen, and play method – the Murphy Method!

Over the years Henry has taught many thousands of banjo players, at camps, with lessons, and through the reach of her dozens of DVD titles. She has also developed the reputation as a legitimate bluegrass personality, with a presence and a vibe all her own.

The Minor Chords DVD shows new players what minor chords are, how to find them on the fingerboard, and how to use them in songs. Using four familiar jam standards, Amazing Grace, Sitting on Top of the World, Ride Me High, and It’s a Lonesome Feeling, Murphy demonstrates how to hear and incorporate minor chords in the keys of G and C.

Here is a teaser from the DVD.

Minor Chords is available for $29.95 from The Murphy Method web site, either as a DVD or a download.