Milom Williams to Deeper Shade of Blue

As Jason Fraley exits North Carolina’s Deeper Shade of Blue, Milom Williams steps into his position as the band’s new mandolinist and baritone singer.

DSB’s longtime lead singer and guitarist, Troy Pope, shared…

“Jason stood beside me for 20 plus years. We have made some great music, harmony, and memories, but I am happy for him and his next chapter in life.

“I’m excited to have Milom joining the band with some stellar mandolin playing and singing that should add quite the punch needed to continue on in DSB fashion…plus he’s left handed and all left-handed people are in their right mind. He may be the only one in the band now that is!”

Milom Williams II of Spartanburg, SC, started playing music at age eight, and by 14, joined his first bluegrass band. He has performed with some of the best in the genre. From 2009-2012, he served as mandolinist for Kevin Richardson and Cuttin’ Edge. The following year, he became a member of the Skip Cherryholmes Quintet. Williams then toured with Nu-Blu in 2015. Two years later, he joined The King James Boys featuring his talents on both the guitar and mandolin. In 2019, Williams became a member of Spartanburg’s Backline.

On jining the group, Williams reflected…

“The past four years with Backline have been great. I’ve learned so much and had so many opportunities. I believe I’m a better musician for having had that experience, and I wish them nothing but success.

We know life is always changing, and changes tend to happen often in the music business. I’ve known Deeper Shade of Blue for a long time. These guys are great friends and their grassroots sound is what I grew up on. I hated to see Jason go and I wish him all the best. I’m excited for this opportunity! I couldn’t say no.”

DSB’s bassist, Scott Burgess, has a history with Williams.

“I’ve known Milom since he was a teenager. I knew the first time I heard him play that he had a special God-given talent. I’m proud to say I was a member of the first organized band (Cuttin’ Edge) he ever played in. Over the years, we’ve played in different groups. but kept in touch. I’m thrilled to once again share the stage with such an amazing musician. I believe he will compliment Deeper Shade of Blue very well and be a perfect fit for us.”

Frank Poindexter, DSB dobroist, added…

“Jason lives less than five miles from me, so he ain’t going out of sight! We will miss you on stage, you’ve been alongside me these past 14 years, but I’m applauding your commitment to your faith, your family, and your church. Prayers for your surgery and fast healing!

Welcome, Milom! I’m looking forward to having you share your great talents with DSOB! I love your mandolin style and your great vocals! Can’t wait to get 2023 kicked off as we go and put some bluegrass in a bunch of ears.”