Million Reasons from Shelby Means

Shelby Means, longtime bluegrass sidewoman now stepping out front, has a second single to share this year, her grass-inflected take on Lady Gaga’s 2016 hit, Million Reasons.

Now working with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway on bass, Shelby also performs with her husband, Joel Timmons, in the duo, Sally & George. She toured and recorded with Della Mae for several years before that, and is now ready to release her first solo project later this year.

Means turns this country/pop anthem into an acoustic gem, retaining the character and flavor of the original, but using the familiar instrumentation of the bluegrass band. It’s one she and Joel have done on stage for years, now worked up for a full ensemble.

Playing on the track are Bryan Sutton on guitar, Ron Block on banjo, Jacob Means on mandolin, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, and Jerry Douglas on reso-guitar. Shelby sings and plays bass, with harmony vocals from producer Maya de Vitry and Joel Timmons.

It’s sure to appeal to fans of the Gaga cut, and to bluegrass lovers open to new sounds. Very well done. Check it out.

Million Reasons by Shelby Means is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and directly from the artist at bandcamp. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.