Mile Twelve is back with Close Enough To Hear

Boston’s Mile Twelve is back with new music from an upcoming album after adding new personnel last year. Founding members Evan Murphy (guitar), BB Bowness (banjo), and Nate Sabat (bass) remain, and the band has welcomed Ella Jordan on fiddle and Korey Brodsky on mandolin.

Their focus on original music with a high level of instrumental virtuosity has not changed, nor the more intellectual approach to songwriting which has been their norm, as we can hear on their latest single, Close Enough To Hear.

It’s the title track for their next fell-length project, set for release in February, written and sung by Murphy, who wrote it back of the beginning of the pandemic shutdowns. He says it’s a more personal composition than is his style, but the separation was getting intense.

“I was desperately missing my three-year-old nephew, my brothers, my sisters-in-law, and my parents. This song was a simple visualization of a perfect day, and what we were all missing so much at that time. It spilled onto the page immediately after I did a morning Metta meditation, calling to mind people who I love.

Check out the new single in this music video they created.

Close Enough To Hear is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online.

Pre-orders for the album are enabled online for downloads and CDs. Delivery is expected on February 3.